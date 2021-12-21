Wake County adds extra COVID testing appointments ahead of holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health is adding extra appointments as more people are trying to get a COVID-19 test before heading home for the holidays.

As of Tuesday morning, the health department reports more than 11,000 testing appointments scheduled for the week. That’s after the county said it would offer an additional 2,000 appointments.

While some people had a hard time finding an appointment, others say they booked an appointment over the weekend and only had to wait a couple of days to get tested.

“I couldn’t get an appointment for Monday so it was 48 hours out but it was fine,” said Nancy Collicutt, whose brother-in-law tested positive for COVID on Sunday. She and her children were tested Tuesday.

If you tried to make a testing or vaccine appointment online this morning, you might have noticed an error message on the Wake County website. The health department says it’s because of software updates causing the webpage to go offline.

You can still access the web pages here and here.