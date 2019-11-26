Wake County Animal Center at capacity, desperately in need of adopters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Animal Center is pleading for the public’s help to find homes for many animals before it’s too late.

The shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon to announce that it is at capacity and in desperate need of adopters.

We have an EXTREMELY URGENT situation in Raleigh NC at the Wake County Animal Center. We are 100% full and sadly there… Posted by Friends of Wake County Animal Center Auction on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The shelter is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those interested in fostering or adopting an animal or animals are encouraged to visit.

To view available pets in need, head to the WCAC’s website.

