RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Animal Center’s website shows they are currently housing more than 100 animals. About 30 animals are holding out for their fur-ever homes in foster homes.

The center says foster parents are currently their biggest need.

Fosters parents provide an essential role for animals by providing them with a temporary refuge until they are adopted. Foster parents can offer personalized care or help socialize some of the shelter’s neediest animals.

Joanne Duda, foster coordinator at the center, said the biggest needs are for large dog and cat fosters.

“We need foster parents for kittens, as they cannot be made available for adoption until they are at least 2 lbs. and 8 weeks of age. We need foster parents help for underweight animals, animals in need of minor behavioral modification and animals recovering from a treatable illness,” Duda said.

Foster parents open up more room on the adoption floors, allowing the shelter to bring in more animals. Depending on the individual animal, fosters generally stay in a foster homes between two and 12 weeks, WCAC said.

Duda has fostered animals herself for more than a decade.

“I can only hope by helping these animals become the loved family pets they were meant to be, they will in turn bring so much to the lives of their adoptive families,” Duda said.

To foster an animal, you must:

Be at least 18 years of age

Have a valid NC driver’s license

Have proof of medical, auto and homeowner’s or renter’s insurance

If renting, provide proof of permission from your landlord that you can have pets in your home

Be able to isolate the foster animal from family pet’s for an initial 10-day period

Live and house foster pets within Wake County (or be willing to drive the pets to and from the Animal Center if you live outside of Wake County)

Current pets must be up to date on vaccinations and spayed or neutered.

Click here to learn more about how to sign up to become a foster.