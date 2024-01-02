RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The capacity crisis at the Wake County Animal Center isn’t going away, and now the county is making a permanent change it hopes will help.

It is no longer accepting pet surrenders, unless the pet was adopted from the shelter.

The county said the shelter has been at or over capacity for most of the past two years.

Wake County Animal Services Director Jennifer Federico said they can’t create more space at the facility.

“We can’t just keep taking animals in if we’re not going to house them the way they should be housed for their best welfare, nor is it fair to then euthanize perfectly healthy, adoptable animals for space,” Federico said.

The shelter already paused surrenders due to a canine flu outbreak in the fall. Some people abandoned their dogs at the shelter during that time.

Federico said if a dog is abandoned outside the shelter they will still take it in like they always have.

She said stopping surrenders also allows Animal Control to resume picking up strays. It stops when the shelter is at capacity.

“Which is more of a public safety issue than me telling somebody, ‘It’s your pet you need to now try and rehome that one pet that you know best yourself,'” Federico said.

Federico said there is not one factor responsible for the capacity issues, but a perfect storm of several factors including more people moving to the area, rules surrounding pets at apartment buildings, and fewer adoptions from partner agencies.

Pet surrenders make up about 18% of the shelter’s intake, a decline from each of the past five years, according to county data.

Surrenders became by-appointment-only during the pandemic and remained that way. At times in the past year, the center has also paused surrenders.

Stray animals made up 31% of the center’s intake last year, an increase from recent years, according to county data.

Federico said during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Animal Control was on emergency calls only and did not pickup strays.

A spokesperson for Wake County said about $40 million is allocated for a new animal center, and that the county is continuously monitoring market conditions as it evaluates the budget.

Wake County District 7 Commissioner Vickie Adamson said finding a new location that’s big enough, not near homes (due to the noise from the animals,) and in a central location has not been easy.

She said there’s no estimate of when it will be built.

“We’ve been looking for this magic unicorn location for a couple of years, so, and we’re continuing to look,” Adamson said. “And when an opportunity comes open, we’re going to grab it because we have the money in the budget.”

CBS 17 asked Federico if shutting out some pets will create a crisis for Animal Control and pet owners. She said people already had to wait six weeks for a surrender appointment.

“I don’t believe that this is going to be a difference,” Federico said. “It’s just going to be a change where we’re going to be asking more of the rescue partners to help people in this community.”

For those who adopted from a rescue group and are looking to rehome a pet, Federico recommends reaching out to that rescue group first.

Rescue organizations, however, tell CBS 17 they are also seeing a large increase in demand right now for pet surrenders.

The county has a list of recommendations for people looking to rehome a pet here.