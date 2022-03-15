RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Are you looking for a new four-legged family member? Wake County Animal Center has kicked off its St. Patrick’s Day adoption campaign.

From now until Friday, March 18 adoption fees are reduced to $25 for adult dogs and you can “name the price” for adult cats., according to officials.

Officials said currently there are 37 dogs and 15 cats are waiting in the shelter along with 6 dogs and 9 cats which are in foster care.

Vickie Adamson, Wake County commissioner said, “this is the time to get lucky! With such a low adoption fee and the cutest pets in our shelter, we’re sure you’ll find your lucky charm.”

You can meet the cats and dogs who are ready for adoption at the shelter from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 820 Beacon Lake Drive.