Wake County authorities released wrong inmate, had to recapture him, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office released the wrong inmate from the Wake County Detention Center on Monday morning, officials said.

Shawndell Futrell, 46, who was in custody on a felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury charge, was “prematurely released on Monday, due to a clerical error,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Futrell was arrested on May 7 on a failure to appear charge and was then charged with assault on May 8.

According to the sheriff’s office, Futrell had the same last name as another inmate who was scheduled to be released hours later on Monday. Once Sheriff Gerald Baker became aware that the wrong inmate had been released, he “ordered an immediate search for the subject,” officials said.

The correct Futrell was tracked down by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Surveillance Unit around 6 a.m. Tuesday and is back in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Futrell is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

