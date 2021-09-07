Wake County COVID-19 testing sites see steady stream of traffic following holiday weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 testing sites are back open and staying busy after Labor Day.

The Wake County sites were closed on Sunday and Monday for the holiday, so a lot of people headed to the sites when they reopened Tuesday.

Despite a steady line of cars, people at Departure Drive and Kidd Road said they didn’t wait long.

“Oh man, not even 5 minutes,” said Natasha Peebles. “It was very surprising.”

“The test only took like maybe two minutes, too fast,” said Adell Moore.

“It was good. It was very easy. They were very efficient. The people were very nice and very helpful,” said Mary Conroy.

Conroy said she wanted to get tested after finding out she was exposed to someone who has COVID last week.

“I just need to take care of myself and the people I come in contact with,” said Conroy.

Peebles said she got hers because her husband just tested positive.

She said he could have gotten it anywhere.

“It’s very important to get tested on the regular,” said Peebles. “He works in the security world, so no telling. I do retail, he does security, and the kids are in school, so there’s no telling.”

Health officials said if people traveled for Labor Day, they should get tested three to five days after returning.

If someone’s experiencing symptoms, they should get tested as soon as they can.

The county’s sites are back open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.