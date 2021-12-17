Wake County deputies search for suspect off Durant Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who eluded them during a chase on Friday.

The sheriff’s office wouldn’t elaborate but the search is ongoing near Durant and Honeycutt roads just north of Interstate-540.

A Highway Patrol helicopter is being used in the search. Raleigh police, Northern Wake firefighters, and Wake County EMS were all at the scene as well.

A damaged and burned vehicle was at the scene but its involvement in the search is unclear at this point.

Abbotts Creek Elementary School, which is about three miles east of the scene on Durant Road, is on lockdown over the search.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.