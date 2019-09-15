Wake County detention officer fired after arrest in Raleigh, sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that a detention officer had been fired after his arrest this weekend.

Raleigh police arrested Wake County Detention Officer Marcus Hinnant Saturday night, according to a news release from Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Hinnant, 26, was charged with assault on a female after the arrest at his home along Wenesly Court, according to arrest records.

“Due to the seriousness of the charge, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker immediately terminated Hinnant,” the news release said.

Hinnant is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.

