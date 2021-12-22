Wake County Detention, Public Safety centers report new COVID outbreaks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Wake County law enforcement centers have reported new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Wake County Detention Center, located at 3301 Hammond Rd. in Raleigh, reported its fourth outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

The detention center’s previous outbreaks occurred in August 2021, July 2021, and August 2020.

As of Tuesday, there have been 18 cases among staff at the Wake County Detention Center and 27 among inmates since the start of the pandemic, according to state health officials.

The Wake County Public Safety Center, located at 330 S Salisbury St., confirmed an outbreak at the facility that houses the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Fire/Rescue, and the City-County Bureau of Identification.

The Safety Center’s first outbreak occurred in December 2020.

Wake County Public Health announced the new outbreaks on Wednesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people who have tested positive for the virus.