Wake County elementary students show off STEM work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Students from the robotics team at Ballentine Elementary School had the chance to take their skills outside the classroom.

The team was invited to present to local professionals participating at this year’s “DevOps Days” conference in Raleigh. Volunteers from the Triangle area who work for companies such as Red Hat, IBM, Splunk, ASPE, and Booz Allen Hamilton helped with the event.

Profit earned from this year’s conference goes back into the DevOps community, including the WakeEd Partnership STEM program.

The students from Ballentine’s robotics team presented how they build, program and operate their robots as well as several other projects.

