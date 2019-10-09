Wake County EMS official among 3 hospitalized in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a Wake County EMS official was involved in a collision Wednesday afternoon in downtown Raleigh.

Police say the Wake County EMS District Commander on the way to another incident, with lights and sirens on, was traveling north on Wilmington Street when it collided with a Toyota at the intersection of Wilmington Street and Tryon Road.

The impact caused the Toyota to back into a motorcycle that had not approached the intersection.

All three drivers were injured and transported. All injuries are considered non-life threatening, police say.

