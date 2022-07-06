RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health confirmed Wednesday the first case of monkeypox in the county.

This marks the third confirmed case of the virus in North Carolina. The first case was discovered in Haywood County and the second in Mecklenburg County.

Wake Public Health said the patient is at home and contact tracing is underway.

“Monkeypox cases continue to rise across the country, so it is not a surprise that it has now been detected in Wake County,” said Dr. Nicole Mushonga, Wake County associate physician director and epidemiology program director. “Fortunately, unlike COVID-19, there’s already a vaccine approved to help curtail this virus in the early stages of this outbreak. We encourage all residents to know the symptoms and be aware of the risk factors for monkeypox.”

Wake Public Health said monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious, viral illness.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever;

Headache;

Muscle aches and backache;

Swollen lymph nodes;

Chills;

Exhaustion; and

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

The illness can be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with the chickenpox virus.

Most infections last two to four weeks.

