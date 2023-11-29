RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a man with five counts of taking indecent liberties with children.

On March 17, the sheriff’s office received a report about an alleged sexual assault on a juvenile.

According to the sheriff’s office, after a thorough investigation; 38-year-old Matthew J. Robinson was charged with five counts of taking indecent liberties with children and five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Robinson was taken into custody at the Wake County Detention Center on Tuesday and given a $1 million secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says due to the nature of the crimes, no other information is available.