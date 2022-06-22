RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 69-year-old Wake County man is being held under $3 million bond after he was arrested Tuesday and charged with child sex crimes involving an 8-year-old, the sheriff’s office said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were first made aware of the sexual assaults involving Sydney George Reed last month.

The mother of the victim reported Reed had touched the child inappropriately, the sheriff’s office said.

“During an examination by medical experts, it was discovered that Reed had assaulted her multiple times,” sheriff’s office spokesman Eric Curry said in a release.

An investigation revealed Reed sexually assaulted the 8-year-old from December through May, the sheriff’s office said.

Reed and the family of the child knew each other prior to the offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office takes these types of crimes very seriously,” said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. “I salute the hard work of our Criminal Investigations Division for bringing these individuals into custody. There are no cases more important than ensuring that those who violate the innocence of juveniles are brought to justice.”

Reed was arrested at his home outside Apex, court records show.

He was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory sex offense by an adult.