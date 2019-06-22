Wake County nature preserves now open everyday

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Nature Preserves, which were previously only open on weekends, are now open seven days a week, according to a press release from the county.

Turnipseed Nature Preserve and Robertson Millpond Preserve will are now open 8 a.m. to sunset everyday until August 2.

“We want to make it possible for everyone to experience our nature preserves,” said Chris Snow, director of Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space. “While Turnipseed and Robertson Millpond are already popular on the weekends, we wanted to open them up to weekday visitors, as well. The summer months are a great time to explore new areas of Wake County.”

The expanded operating schedule was included in the budget approved by the Wake County Board of Commissioners last year. The long-term goal is for the preserves to be open on the same schedule as Wake County’s eight parks—seven days a week, 361 days a year, the release says.

The 265-acre Turnipseed Nature Preserve is located south of Wendell near the Johnston County line. Special features include granite rock outcrops and boulders; diverse habitats, including wetlands, forests and meadows; and a variety of wildlife species. Entrances are available at 7100 Hunt Valley Trail and 1525 Pleasants Road in Wendell.

Robertson Millpond Preserve is an 85-acre refuge for nature lovers, canoeists and kayakers. It features the only bald cypress blackwater swamp habitat in Wake County. The entrance is located at 6333 Robertson Pond Road in Wendell.

For more information on the nature preserves, click here.