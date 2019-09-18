Wake County nonprofit’s funding issues could keep local spellers from making it to national bee

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The pathway for local students to make it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee is in danger due to funding issues, according to the nonprofit group that runs the regional spelling bee.

According to Partners Advocating for Gifted Education (PAGE) of Wake County, they are required to pay the Scripps fee, which is $7,500, in order to hold the regional bee.

The regional bee is the pathway for local students to get to the national spelling bee, according to PAGE.

“The winner of the regional bee earns entrance to the Scripps National Bee,” their website says. “If our Bee is not able to be held, those students unfairly lose their path to Scripps.”

The $7,500 fee covers the winner’s trip to Washington, D.C., rent for the McKimmon Center, and other logistical costs, PAGE says.

“Our volunteers are working hard to do their best, but with fewer membership dollars coming in, and the loss of corporate sponsorships in recent years, the bee is not yet funded for 2020,” the nonprofit says.

The organization has until Oct. 15 to raise the money, otherwise they cannot hold the spelling bee.

The regional spelling bee, if the fundraising goal is met, will be held in April 2020.

You can read more about PAGE’s fundraising efforts and donate money by clicking here.

