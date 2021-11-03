Wake County Public Health hosts walk-in flu shot clinics

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health is urging residents to be vaccinated against the flu now that flu season is here.

In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring, according to the health department.

“COVID-19 and the flu have some similar symptoms, and serious cases may require hospitalization,” said Wake County Commissioner Dr. James West. “With local hospitals still reeling from the surge in COVID-19 cases, it’s especially important to minimize the number of flu cases this year to avoid further strain on our health care system.”

Wake County Public Health is holding walk-in flu shot clinics at the Public Health Center located at 10 Sunnybrook Rd. in Raleigh.

The flu vaccine can be taken as a shot or as a nasal spray.

The clinics are scheduled on Wednesdays, November 3, 10 and 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

There is no charge for the flu shot for:

uninsured pregnant women

children who qualify for the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC). To qualify they must be under 19 years of age and one of the following:

* Uninsured or underinsured

* Medicaid recipients

* American Indian or Alaskan

The cost for the vaccine for all other adults is $30.

There is also a high dose flu vaccine recommended for those over 65 years old for $60.

Wake County Public Health accepts cash or check for payment and can also bill to your accepted insurance.

COVID-19 vaccines are also administered at this location but appointments are required.

According to the CDC, it is safe to receive a flu shot at or around the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine.