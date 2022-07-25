RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- As of Monday morning, Wake County Board of Elections records show more than 8,300 voters have submitted a ballot ahead of the July 26 election. Those voters represent less than 2 percent of eligible voters.

Where to vote

All 208 of Wake County’s polling places will be open on Tuesday. Voters must vote at their designated polling place. Click here to find yours.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and voters in line by 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to file their ballot.

Who can vote?

Wake County Democratic Sheriff Contest

Voters registered as Democrat

Voters registered as Unaffiliated and did not vote in the May Primary

Voters registered as Unaffiliated and did not vote the Republican ballot in the May Primary

Voters registered as Unaffiliated and did not vote the nonpartisan ballot in the May Primary

Registered Republicans and registered Libertarians are not eligible to vote in the Second Primary for the sheriff race.

Town of Cary Town Council Runoff Contests

At- Large Contest: All eligible voters within the corporate/municipal limits of the Town of Cary are eligible to vote for the Cary Town Council At-Large seat.

All eligible voters within the corporate/municipal limits of the Town of Cary are eligible to vote for the Cary Town Council At-Large seat. District C Contest: Only eligible voters who live within District C in the Town of Cary are eligible to vote for the Cary Town Council District C seat.

Who’s running?

The Wake County Democratic Sheriff race has two candidates to choose from. Incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker is running for another term while Willie Rowe will look to snag that seat from him.

Baker was elected as sheriff in 2018. Rowe was a former major in the sheriff’s office.

For the Town of Cary, council at-large candidates are Ken George and Carissa Johnson. Both would be new to the council. The current at-large councilmember Ed Yerha, will not seek re-election.

The race for Cary District C council is between Renee Miller and Jack Smith. Smith has served eight terms on the council.