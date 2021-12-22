Wake County reminds citizens to recycle Christmas trees after the holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Although Christmas is not here just yet, Wake County is reminding citizens to recycle their live Christmas Trees.

Through the Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program, Wake County residents can turn their Christmas trees into mulch that will fortify and beautify park trails around the county.

“The outpouring of community support for Happy Trails is always amazing, even during the pandemic,” said Chris Snow, director of Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space.

There are eight sites around the county to drop off undecorated Christmas trees.

The sites open the day after Christmas and remain open every day until Jan. 23.

The following solid waste convenience centers are open for tree drop-offs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week:

Site 1 – 10505 Old Stage Road, Garner

Site 2 – 6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex

Site 4 – 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh

Site 11 – 5051 Wendell Blvd./U.S. 64 Business, Wendell

The following Wake County parks will accept trees from 8 a.m. to sunset, seven days a week:

Green Hills County Park – 9300 Deponie Drive, Raleigh

Blue Jay Point County Park – 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh

Harris Lake County Park – 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill

Lake Crabtree County Park – 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville

All decorations must be removed before recycling Christmas trees. All facilities will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.