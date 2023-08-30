RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chief David Pease said his team is ready in case the call comes.

“We make sure, like yesterday, we made sure all the boats have plenty of air in them. Make sure all the equipment is in the boats. We make sure we got the fuel. We crank the motors to make sure everything runs,” he explained.

Pease heads up the Rescue Extrication Delivery Specialists, also known as REDS. He said his Garner-based team has been deployed to 18 hurricanes.

“We’re in a good spot to go anywhere we need to go,” Pease mentioned.

On average, Pease said his unit undergoes swift water rescue training two to three times a year.

While he holds the position of chief, he’s also an instructor.

“We actually teach a lot of what we call technical rescue programs for the state certification. The teams that are out there, actual swift water teams. They include Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington. They include some smaller teams as well. Apex and Cary,” stated Pease. Most of them all go through what we call TR swift water. Which is about 48 hours of training.”

Altogether, he said those men and women go through about 200 plus hours of training to get certified.

Pease said the planning continues once a team gets sent to a storm-impacted area.

“You may be there with several teams. When you get there, you are checking all your equipment again. you’re assigning your boat teams,” he said.

The REDS team hasn’t been deployed for Idalia.

As of Wednesday evening, Apex, Rocky Mount, and Wake Forest fire departments along with the South Orange Rescue Squad all told CBS17 they haven’t been deployed either.

However, they are ready to respond here locally if needed.