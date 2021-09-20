Wake County says 87% of employees are fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County said 87 percent of employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 following the beginning of the county’s vaccination requirement last week.

County employees were required to attest by Sept. 15 that they were fully vaccinated or be tested weekly.

The deadline was part of a program announced in August that offered county employees $250 and two days of bonus leave once they became fully vaccinated.

Wake County reported 3,623 of 4,185 employees said they are fully vaccinated.

“We’re extremely pleased with the results and applaud our employees for taking the right steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Calabria. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to bring Wake County out of this pandemic safely and return to a more normal way of life.”

Dr. José G Cabañas, chief medical officer for Wake County and director of Wake EMS said a little more than 76 percent of adults in Wake County are fully vaccinated.

“Those percentages confirm that vaccines are safe and effective, and Team Wake – along with our community – is committed to helping Wake County end this pandemic,” Cabañas said.

In a release, Wake County said it is working to verify the attestation against state records to ensure the claims are truthful and accurate.

The funding for the financial incentive comes from the allotment received from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

The weekly testing requirement will remain in place until the county’s positivity rate is less than 5 percent and there is no significant or high community transmission.