Wake County school bus involved in crash, several students suffer minor injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County school bus was involved in a four-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 40, according to Raleigh police and WCPSS officials.

Police received a call about the crash at 7:29 a.m. on I-40 westbound between the Gorman Street and Lake Wheeler Road exits. In addition to police, EMS and the fire department were dispatched to the scene.

According to Raleigh police, three passenger vehicles and one school bus were involved in the crash.

Police said there were approximately 20 students on board at the time of the crash and three or four of them complained of injuries and were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

According to Wake County Schools, 23 Lufkin Road Middle School students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Students will be transported to school on a second bus.

At one point, three lanes of traffic were blocked but the scene was moved to the shoulder and traffic was flowing freely by 8:15 a.m.

Police said the crash is under investigation and they’re not sure at this time who is at fault and if any charges will be filed.

