Wake County Schools cancels all school-related, athletic events over weather threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Schools has canceled all school-related activities and athletics on Sunday and Monday ahead of a forecast winter storm.

“School athletic departments will determine if and when any athletic competitions will be rescheduled and announce any make-up dates,” the district said in a release.

The storm is slated to affect central North Carolina starting Sunday morning – bringing a little bit of everything from snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain, cold temperatures and wind.

This weather event is mainly going to be an ice and rain event, with only some snow expected. As winds shift out of the south, and rain takes over in the afternoon any snow accumulation will be washed away.