Wake County Schools reports 9 COVID-19 clusters on first day of school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On the first day of the school year, it’s apparent COVID-19 is still an issue for school districts across the country.

Wake County Public School System reported nine COVID-19 clusters before the end of the first day of school for the 2021 school year. Current clusters in the district account for 74 cases.

Most of the clusters were reported at the elementary school level.

Salem Elementary in Apex had the largest number of cases with 15. That was followed by Herbert Akins Elementary in Fuquay-Varina with 11 cases. Both schools first reported cases on Aug. 2.

Source: Wake County Public School System

A cluster is defined as a group of five or more related COVID-19 cases. A cluster is over if there are no more new cases linked to cases group.

Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 30 COVID-19 clusters in schools. While cases associated with K-12 settings peaked in August 2020, state reports showed they are on a steady increase.

The district said it is up to Wake County Public Health to determine how long students or staff must quarantine.

WCPSS recently updated it’s COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

The district announced the following changes: