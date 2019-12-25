Wake County deputies searching for suspects in Christmas morning store break-ins

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after three convenience stores were broken into and burglarized in just over an hour.

Authorities believe two males crashed a stolen SUV into the front doors of the stores in order to gain entry and steal merchandise.

Deputies were dispatched to On the Way Gas and Grocery located at 2501 Milburnie Road just before 4 a.m. after alarms were triggered.

Shortly after 5 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a smash and grab at Handy Hugo located at 6927 Buffaloe Road.

Minutes later, deputies were dispatched to BJ’s Grocery Store, located at 3317 Rolesville Road, for a similar theft call.

A surveillance camera captured the vehicle, which is described as a grey, 2008 Chevy Suburban with license plate number FJD-2761 and heavy front end damage.

The SUV had been previously reported stolen by a charter school in Raleigh.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or has information concerning the break-ins is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.

