Wake County Smart Start community enrollment event

Pretty preschool age girl raises her hand to ask or answer a question in her classroom. An unrecognizable teacher is reading the class a story.

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) – Wake County Smart Start is hosting an enrollment event on Thursday to help parents register children for Pre-K.

The application event is for Title I, Head Start, and NC Pre-K programs this fall. Parents may enroll children who will be four-years-old by August 31st.

The programs are free to eligible families.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at Wake County Smart Start, located at 4901 Waters Edge Drive in Raleigh.

If you can’t make it to the event, click here to apply online.