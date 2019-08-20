Wake County teachers receive surprise back-to-school welcome

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the first official workday for teachers in Wake County Schools who are on the traditional calendar.

For teachers at Dillard Drive Elementary School, it was quite the welcome.

Office staff, board members and people from the community lined the hallways to welcome teachers back.

They were greeted with cheers, hugs, and posters with words of encouragement for the school year.

This is a typical welcome for students but new school Principal Roxanne Sykes said she wanted teachers to know how much they’re appreciated.

Teachers said they felt the love.

“It’s not an easy job, but it’s a rewarding job. To be appreciated, to have someone else excited to see us, that felt really good this morning,” said Stephanie Brown, Dillard Drive Elementary School third-grade teacher.

Teachers and staff spent the rest of the morning participating in team-building exercises and focusing on ways to kick the school year off strong.

