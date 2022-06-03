RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County announced Friday a series of changes coming to its COVID testing system.

On Monday, the County will reduce its weekly appointments from 11,600 to 8,400. It will also end testing on Saturdays.

On June 20, the number of weekly appointments will drop to 6,400.

Then on July 5, there will be 2,500 available weekly appointments. Testing will end at the Visions Church/Departure Drive location.

Also, testing will only be available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

July 29 will mark the last day of Wake County Public Health drive-thru testing.

Wake County said factors such as free at-home tests, numerous other community testing locations, and effective vaccine treatments led to the changes.

“Thanks to federal funding and incredible staff working through the heat of summer and bitter cold of winter, Wake County has offered fast, convenient, no-cost testing for almost two years straight,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Sig Hutchinson.

Wake County said federal funding for testing sites is “almost gone” so reducing the testing appointments will help cut the use of taxpayer money on the program.