Wake County tree company owner honors late grandmother by giving away free trees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Leaf & Limb tree care company is giving away oak trees for the holidays in honor of the owner’s late grandmother.

The giveaway took place Wednesday and continues on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at its main office located at 511 Norwell Rd. in Raleigh.

Owner and co-founder, Basil Camu, collected acorns from his late grandmother’s favorite tree, a 350-year-old oak tree, after learning it would soon be cut down. He was unable to save the tree so he decided to grow new ones from the seeds.

The White Oaks were grown at Project Pando, a tree nursery run by volunteers that grow native trees to give to the public for free.