RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Paula Carias of Morrisville took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Carias bought her lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the Refuel on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh. She arrived at lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Carias took home $71,019.

The 200X The Cash game debuted in March with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Five $5 million prizes and 13 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.