Wake County woman charged with giving heroin to 13-year-old

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 35-year-old Wake County woman was arrested early Friday and charged with giving heroin to a 13-year-old, warrants state.

Robelyn Vasquez Velez, who has listed addresses near Zebulon and Wendell, was charged with felony sell or deliver a controlled substance to a minor under the age of 13, warrants say.

Velez is accused of “delivering a controlled substance,” in this case heroin, to a 13-year-old. Deputies believe Velez knew the teen.

She is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

Velez has a string of arrests in Wake County dating back to 2006 with convictions for larceny in 2006, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin in 2007, and obtaining property by false pretense in 2011 among other convictions.

She also has convictions in Myrtle Beach and Cumberland County.

Court documents show Velez was born in the Philippines and is a U.S. citizen.

