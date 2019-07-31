Wake County woman hit twice by driver who refused to stop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County woman said she followed a driver after he hit her car, hoping to get him to pull over. Instead, she claims he rammed her car, taking off her front bumper.

Jennifer Garcia said she was headed home from work on Litchford Road around 5 p.m. Monday when she was rear-ended.

She made the next right turn, he followed. But she said he quickly determined he didn’t plan to stop.

“I roll my window down, cause his window is down and I say excuse me sir but you just hit my car. And he says there’s no damage to your car and pulls off,” Garcia said.

Garcia said she called 911 and followed him. He turned onto Darrington Drive, a dead end. She had him blocked in.

“He then proceeds to go down to the end of the cul-de-sac, turn around and next thing I know comes flying toward me full speed and then just hits my car,” she said.

A neighbor’s Ring doorbell captures the driver turning around. You can also hear the impact.

Garcia said he continued to ram her car until the front bumper was knocked off, then he managed to go around her. That same neighbor happened to see the ordeal, jumped into his truck and followed the guy. He snapped the photos.

“Who with any kind of common sense would hit someone’s car on purpose,” she said.

Raleigh police confirm they’re investigating.

Garcia took to Facebook, hoping someone might recognize him. Her post has been shared more than 860 times.

“I don’t think you should be driving. And I’m worried about everybody else’s safety on the road,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the car involved is an older model gold Toyota Corolla with a broken windshield and no front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now