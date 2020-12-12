Wake County’s Sunnybrook drive-thru COVID-19 testing moves to nearby parking lot Monday

Healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks, including another 136 recorded Friday as the state’s total confirmed cases topped 400,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to a press release from Wake County, Wake County Public Health will move one of its free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites from the Sunnybrook Building parking deck to the nearby Swinburne Building parking lot on Monday. The new site is less than a mile away.

The the Swinburne Building parking lot, located at 2845 Kidd Road in Raleigh, is most easily accessed via Sunnybrook Drive between New Bern Avenue to the north and Poole Road to the south.

Testing will continue with the same hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. No appointment or prior registration is required. Tests are self-administered in the car by swabbing the lower part of the nose, and instructions are provided on site. Results typically return within 24-48 hours.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make it as simple and easy as possible for Wake County residents to get tested for COVID-19,” COVID-19 Operations Manager Eugene Chalwe said. “The Swinburne Building parking lot offers a large, open area with easy access for a smooth and speedy testing process.”

Wake County will continue to offer regular testing at 5809 Departure Drive in Raleigh where indoor and curbside testing is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Also at Radeas Labs at 907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.