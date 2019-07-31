Town of Wake Forest announces new sanitation guidelines

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WNCN) – The Town of Wake Forest is making some sanitation changes.

Starting Thursday, August 1st, residents who violate trash, recycling, and yard waste collection guidelines will begin to be “tagged”. Customers who are “tagged” will receive a “Non-Collection Notice” if they are deemed in violation of collection guidelines.

The Town of Wake Forest and Republic Services have outlined common violations, including:

Trash/recycling carts that are overfull, too close to another cart or blocked

Trash/recycling placed in the wrong cart or improper container

Trash/recycling carts that contain hazardous materials, soil, concrete or brick

Bulk trash that includes cardboard that needs to be broken down

Items that must be scheduled for bulk collection

Electronics that are not eligible for curbside pickup

Yard waste that exceeds four cubic yards permitted per household

Yard waste left behind by a contractor

Limbs, leaves and trash that must be separated

Leaves containing soil, rocks, limbs, concrete or brick

The first time a resident violates any of these or other collection guidelines, crews will leave a violation notice – but collect the materials placed at the curb. For each future violation, the resident will receive a non-collection notice that identifies the issue and explains why their materials were not collected.

The Waste Wizard is a useful resource that helps residents know which disposable household materials can be recycled and which ones should be thrown away.

You can go online and search “non-collection notice” for more details on the new tagging initiative, or “Resident’s Guide to Trash” to view complete sanitation guidelines.

Residents are also reminded that Republic Services crews are no longer servicing recycling rollout carts containing plastic bags or wrap and are instead tagging them with a non-collection notice.

