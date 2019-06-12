Wake Forest couple accused of keeping children in condemned home full of raw meat, mold

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest couple is behind bars and accused of keeping children in a condemned house full of raw meat and mold for at least a week early this year, according to arrest warrants.

Rebecca Ann Bell, 42, and Michael Daniel Bell, 42, both of Wash House Lane, are each facing multiple charges for felony negligent child abuse – serious physical injury and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Rebecca Bell, according to warrants, is charged with at least five counts of negligent child abuse and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Warrants show Michael Bell is charged with three counts of negligent child abuse and at least five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The charges for both stem from incidents that occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 22 at a condemned home in Wake County.

According to warrants, the Bells caused serious mental injury to multiple children after “moving [them] to Wake County after being homeless in Nevada without a place to stay, exposure to domestic violence, failing to enroll the child[ren] in school and requiring” some children to care for younger children.

In addition, the home where the children were forced to stay for approximately one week had the following issues: “no electricity, no running water, holes in the ceilings, floor and walls, exposed nails in the floor, with a foul smell, mold with raw meat and perishable food on the kitchen table, and…raw meat in the hallway.”

Warrants say Michael Bell gave a 15-year-old girl alcohol at a Super Bowl party, leading to a contributing to the delinquency of juvenile charge.

Rebecca Bell is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Michael Bell is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. Bell received a $250,000 secured bond on the child abuse and delinquency of a juvenile charges, but received an additional $750,000 secured bond on what appears to be an unrelated second-degree exploitation of a minor charge.

Both suspects are set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

