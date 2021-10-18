Wake Forest High School freshman among 5 killed in crash on Capital Blvd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A freshman at Wake Forest High School was among the five killed in a traffic accident on Raleigh’s Capital Boulevard early Sunday.

Family members told CBS 17 one of the victims was 14-year-old Zymeer Dennis.

Wake County Schools confirmed Dennis was a student at Wake Forest.

The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. when the driver ran off the inbound lanes of Capital Boulevard at Fairview Road.

Police said the SUV was carrying five people when it hit a concrete bridge abutment.

On Sunday evening, family and friends gathered for a vigil, lighting candles and releasing balloons in memory of Davis.

A balloon release is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Spring Forest Park in Raleigh

Family and friends said all the other victims were also teen boys. Raleigh police have not released any information about the victims.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

This story will be updated.