Wake Forest holiday season in full force this weekend starting with Friday tree-lighting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest will kick off its holiday celebrations this Friday with the annual Lighting of Wake Forest.

People wanting to watch the tree lighting ceremony are invited to the Wake Forest Town Hall on Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Holiday music will begin at 6 p.m. Mayor Vivian Jones will light the tree at about 6:15 p.m. This will be followed by the arrival of Santa Claus via a Wake Forest Fire Department fire truck.

The remainder of the night will be filled with performances by local choirs, a children’s craft activity, and the chance for a picture with Santa at the Town Hall lobby. Registration for photos with Santa are required. Click here to sign up.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. the Downtown Holiday Open House opens. Holiday music will play at Jones Plaza from noon to 4 p.m. You can also expect family activities and Pictures with Santa. Registration for photos with Santa is required. Click here to sign up.

The Holiday Artisans Market also opens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre. More than 60 local vendors will offer arts and crafts at a range of prices. You can expect handmade items from potters, fine artists, photographers, woodworkers, fiber artists, furniture makers, jewelry artists, and more.

Also happening Saturday is the “It’s a Wonderful Wake Forest Historic Holiday Festival”. This free public event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wake Forest Historical Museum. There you will find the Calvin Jones House decorated for the holidays and open for tours. The film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will be screened at 10 a.m. and noon in the museum auditorium. Masking is required inside the Wake Forest Historical Museum and Calvin Jones House.