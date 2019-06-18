Wake Forest man turns himself in on murder charge related to Durham bar fight

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man charged with murder after punching a man who then fell, hit his head and later died, has turned himself in, Durham police said Tuesday.

On June 5 around 10:15 p.m., Daniel Peter Mohar, 34, and Edward Tivnan, 49, got into a fight while on the patio of Social Games and Brews at 1007 West Main St.

Durham police said Mohar hit Tivnan – causing the 50-year-old to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Tivnan was found unconscious on the sidewalk.

He was transported to the hospital where he died two days later.

“Teddy had a huge personality. Never met a stranger,” said Mary Long, Tivnan’s sister.

To family and friends, Edward Tivnan was known as Teddy.

“He wanted everyone to be happy and so he sensed, he could sense when something wasn’t going right for people,” Long said.

That’s when Long said he’d intervene and help them. Teddy was set to turn 50 just a few days later.

“What happened wasn’t okay and it resulted in someone losing their life,” said Cameron Tivnan, Teddy’s daughter.

Investigators said the altercation was an isolated incident.

The owner of Social Games and Brews said the night the fight happened was community game night, which is not one of their busier nights. He said nothing like this had ever happened.

Mohar turned himself in on Tuesday morning. No further information has been released by police at this time.

