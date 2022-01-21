Wake Forest on standby with 10 vehicles, 300 tons of salt/sand; fallen trees from winter storm are donated

A tree that fell in Wake Forest during a recent storm that was cut up and used for wood for Warmth for Wake. Photo from town of Wake Forest.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest town officials said crews are gearing up with more than 300 tons of sand/salt that can be spread throughout the town’s roads as a winter storm hits Friday and early Saturday.

A news release from town officials said there are seven truck-mounted plows, a grader and two backhoes that can be used on roads in the town.

Wake Forest crews are responsible for 133 miles within the town, the news release said.

“Crews are positioned to respond around the clock until this event has ended and roads are safe,” the news release said.

Last weekend’s winter weather caused several trees to fall in Wake Forest that were later used to help keep families warm, officials said.

Town crews cut up and donated logs from eight fallen trees to the Warmth for Wake program, a news release said.

The Wake Forest Streets and Urban Forestry division donated about 24 tons of wood to the program, which is a seasonal energy assistance outreach program that is sponsored by Wake County Health & Human Services.