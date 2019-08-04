Wake Forest pool reopens Sunday after temporary closure due to crypto concerns

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Holding Park Aquatic Center is reopening Sunday at 1 p.m. following a 3 day closure after health officials said a person who contracted Cryptosporidium, or Crypto, at another location visited the pool.

The person infected with Crypto visited HPAC before they started showing symptoms.

As a precautionary measure, the PRCR Department closed the facility on Thursday and began the process of hyper-chlorination to disinfect the pool. Staff also spent the day Saturday disinfecting door knobs, counter tops, furniture and restrooms.

PRCR Director Ruben Wall again cautioned residents to do their part to keep the HPAC clean and safe. “We want to keep the pool as clean and safe as possible,” said Wall, “so if you’re sick, don’t swim.”

The pool will operate according to its normal schedule and close at 7 p.m.

