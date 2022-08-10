WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN) – Townhome residents in the immediate vicinity of a gas leak have been evacuated. Other residents have been advised to shelter in place.

The town says emergency personnel are on the scene of the ruptured gas line along the 3800 block of Wild Meadow Lane. They said the gas line was ruptured by construction crews working in the area.

Traffic is currently blocked along Rogers Road from Rogers Branch Road to Marshall Farm Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

Wake Forest officials said Dominion Energy crews are working to seal off the leak. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.