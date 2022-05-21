WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—Wake Forest Police are looking for an individual after multiple vehicle break-ins.

Police said the break-ins happened from May 15-19 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the Bowling Green subdivision.

Police are looking for an individual described as a male in “his late teens or early twenties” who is roughly 6-feet tall and has short to medium length dreads.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.