WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl last seen in April.

Floresita Alondra Berduo-Galvez was last seen on April 12 at her guardian’s home in the 900 block of Sugar Hollow Lane.

She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 lbs.

Police could not confirm what clothing she was wearing when she left home on April 12.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Floresita Alondra Berduo-Galvez is urged to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.

Further information was not immediately available.