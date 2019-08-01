Wake Forest temporarily closes pool over crypto fears

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Wake Forest has temporarily closed a pool as a precaution over fears of a highly contagious parasite.

The Town said a person who contracted Cryptosporidium, or Crypto, at a different location later visited Holding Park Aquatic Center.

The person infected with Crypto visited HPAC before they started showing symptoms.

The aquatic center was closed earlier Thursday and crews began the process of hyper-chlorination.

“As a precaution, we voluntarily closed the facility to hyper-chlorinate the pools according to CDC guidelines and under the guidance of the Wake County Environmental Health & Safety Department,” Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Director Ruben Wall said.

There is no timetable on when the aquatic center will reopen.

“We are treating this with the utmost precaution and transparency,” Wall said.

