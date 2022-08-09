WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN) – Wake Forest voters will be asked to consider four bonds totaling $75 million come November.

The $75 million is split between four categories:

$24.4 million for parks and recreation

$23.7 million for roadway and transportation

$14.35 for greenway improvements

$12.5 for a public parking facility in downtown

If all projects are approved by voters, the town says property owners would see a property tax increase of one to three cents for every $100 of assessed value for the next seven years. The current property tax rate is $0.495.

Voters may vote for all four of the bond measures, some or none.

A rendering of the proposed public parking facility. Courtesy: Town of Wake Forest

The smallest ask is for a public parking facility in downtown Wake Forest. The Town is still unsure whether the garage will be free for residents but all pubic parking downtown is currently free.

The Town will make arrangements with the developer to address residential parking in the facility, but at this time, it is unknown what that will entail.

Potential projects for parks and recreation would include the addition of an athletic fields lighting system, restroom installation, improvements at Ailey Young Park, and the creation of multipurpose outdoor sports complex.

Projects that may be included for roadway and transportation include street resurfacing, bus shelter installations, and road connections.

The town has more than 15 miles of greenway to manage. Money from the greenway bond would be used to acquire, construct, improve greenways within the Wake Forest greenway system. Work would focus on the Dunn Creek Greenway, Smith Creek Greenway, and a replacement of the Sanford Creek boardwalk.