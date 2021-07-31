Wake Forest woman killed, sister also shot as they visit sick relative in hospital at NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Police identified the two women caught in gunfire Thursday — they were sisters on the way to visit their sick relative in the hospital.

Officials said in a statement: “Tracey Lee McKoy of Wake Forest, North Carolina, died of injuries sustained in a shooting last night at S. 13th St. Also shot, but surviving in serious condition, is Tammy Yvette Lamb-Brown, 48-years-old of Wilmington.”

The women were completely innocent, with no gang ties, police say. McKoy was 50 years old.

Police said they hope members of the community will step forward with information to bring justice to this family.

The Wilmington Police Department held a news conference at the police command post in the 800 block of South 14th Street Thursday evening regarding the deadly drive-by shooting.

At 5:27 p.m., Wilmington police responded to a drive-by shooting at the 800-block of South 13th Street, Captain Thomas Tilmon confirmed.

Two female gunshot victims were found, one was lying on the sidewalk.

Emergency medical aid was provided to both victims. The victim on the sidewalk died shortly after from her injuries.

Police confirmed the other female was transported to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Extra officers have been assigned to help with the investigation; although, police say they don’t believe there is any danger to the general public at this time.

“Chief Williams and the WPD are taking the recent events seriously,” said Tilmon. “We bolstered patrols in areas prone to violence prior to this incident.”

Thursday’s shooting happened one day after people in two cars fired shots at each other at 5th and Grace Streets, and less than a week after two people died in a shooting at a home in the Middle Sound area.

“It’s horrible — the violence has to stop. Violence begets violence. Vengeance and street justice are never the answer,” Tilmon said. “Taking justice into your own hands is never a solution to anything that goes on in the city or the county.”

Investigators have not said these incidents are related, but they are recent examples of gun violence.

Captain Tilmon, who oversees the Criminal Investigations Division, said in light of recent events, police have increased patrols in areas prone to violence.

“Chief Williams has put extra officers, the detectives that work in my division, our other special operations officers, canine officers — they’re all working extra hours right now, everyone’s working extra hours right now,” Tilmon said. “This has already been a long week for me. We anticipate a long weekend, and a long week next week and the officers and detectives that are at the Wilmington Police Department all know what we’re facing next week in light of recent events.”

While they are not expecting more violence, he said, “Anytime you have violence like what happened out in Ogden, that typically does trigger additional violence which is why Chief Williams bolstered our personnel as he did.”

Tilmon said they already have good information and good leads on Thursday’s case.

Police have released a photo of a car of interest from Thursday’s shooting.

It is believed to be a light color Lexus 4-door with a sunroof. If you see this vehicle, please don’t approach, and call 911 immediately.