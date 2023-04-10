RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake Forest woman’s $30 scratch-off ticket turned into a $5 million prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Elizabeth Jarvis, of Wake Forest, bought her lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Rose Mart on Durham Road in Wake Forest.

Jarvis arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize.

She had the option to receive the prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million.

Jarvis chose the lump-sum amount of $3 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $2,137,509.

Lottery officials said the 200X The Cash game debuted in March 2022 with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes.

Three $5 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes are still up for grabs.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said ticket sales from scratch-off games raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. About $64 million was raised for Wake County education programs last year.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, about $4 million went to college scholarships and another $1.2 million has gone to the UNC Need-Based Grant Program.