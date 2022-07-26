RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake Tech gave a number of Wake County high school students a look at career fields they might consider in their future.

Wake Tech hosted 30 students for its first “career accelerator day” Tuesday at its public safety education campus.

Students started off the morning with a presentation talking about the programs Wake Tech has to offer before sitting in on a panel of people who work in different industries and touring a fire truck, ambulance and crime and barbering labs.

“I asked a question earlier where I asked them ‘do you want to be in school for more than two years or less than two years’ and some of them want to be in school for less than two years and that’s totally fine but we want to make sure that they know the options that they have here,” said Jose Fabre Jr, Wake Tech recruitment and outreach officer.

These students are part of a free, two-week career accelerator program led by Wake County Public Schools and the Wake-Ed partnership.