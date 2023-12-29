RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed and Cigna signed a new, two-year contract on Friday after several months of complex negotiations. The agreement takes effect January 1.

This new contract provides Cigna members with in-network access to WakeMed’s network of health care services, including all hospitals, outpatient clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and specialty care physicians.

WakeMed said in a statement, “

The well-being of our patients and the community we serve will always be our priority, and this new agreement protects access to care while removing unfair burdens that had been placed on our patients. We are very pleased that we were able to come to a reasonable, equitable agreement with Cigna that ensures uninterrupted care for our valued patients.”

